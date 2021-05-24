Co-operatives key player in Fiji’s recovery: Koya

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected co-operatives as the country struggles to recover since the pandemic started 15 months ago.

However, the Minister for Trade Faiyaz Koya says the 27th International Co-operatives Day is another opportunity to increase awareness of co-operatives and promote international solidarity, economic efficiency, equality, and world recovery.

Co-operative business is identified as people-centered enterprises and has been thriving in Fiji since the 1940s and can be found in all divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

There are over 400 operating co-operatives all over Fiji holding over $132 million worth of assets, the co-operative industry was able to earn $17.7 million in revenue over the last five years despite the current economic situation.

Today, there are close to 25,000 Fijians who are members of co-operatives in Fiji.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Fiji, the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport has registered a total of 50 new co-operatives, mostly engaging in administrative, support service, and wholesale and retail sector.

Koya says despite this, co-operatives have become resilient and responsive to the needs of its members in areas of health, agriculture, production, retail, finance, housing, employment, education, and social services.

He adds that co-operatives have been working closely with various Government Ministries and partner agencies who have provided assistance through farm machinery and implements, solar panels, refrigerators, boats and outboard engines, cane and rice harvesters which has created employment, boost efficiency, improved livelihood, and aided in the recovery for many co-operatives.

With the Fijian Government’s efforts to recovery, Koya says co-operatives will now, more than ever, need to be innovative and provide sustainable solutions to help grow its community to rebuild a better Fiji together.

In line with this year’s theme, Rebuilding Better Together co-operatives are being urged to re-position themselves to be the agent of Fiji’s recovery efforts.