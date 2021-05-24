Home

News

Co-operative seeks Minsters help

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 5:10 am
[File Photo]

The Taveuni Multiracial Land Purchase Co-operative Society Limited plans to develop its freehold land near the Naqara Commercial Centre.

Members of the Co-operative made their proposal known to Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar during her recent visit to Taveuni.

However, the members have requested the Minister’s assistance to make some changes to the planned road route.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently, the road on the proposed development site is to be built along the coastal lines, but the members are wary of the effects of climate change.

Kumar says the members do not want the road to their commercial and residential land to erode in the next 10 to 15 years.

She has assured the Co-operative members to have a word with the Fiji Roads Authority Board chair.

“The Cooperative has already put their scheme plan and they have made their request to FRA. So the Town and Country planning team will be working with FRA to accept the proposal and move forward.”

However, Kumar stressed that the FRA will need to carry out its own feasibility study before accepting the proposed changes.

