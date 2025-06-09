Climate crisis affects nursing

[File Photo]

Climate change is becoming a major factor affecting the work of nurses in Fiji and the Pacific.

Professor Jill White from the University of Technology Sydney emphasised that rising temperatures are causing significant physical and mental health challenges.

She adds that nurses face great challenges in providing support during natural disasters, which have a significant impact on communities.

Experts are trying to understand the challenges faced by health professionals so they can find ways to support them during difficult times.

“We’ve got just crazy climate events happening in many places, and the intensity is only going to increase the sea level rising, and the temperature of the sea increasing. All of these play a role in people’s health, their ability to get good food, to fish in the oceans, to grow certain crops, and to withstand increased heat.”

Professor White adds that nursing is not just about treating illness but also about making sure people get the help they need.

Deputy Director of Nursing at Labasa Hospital, Jone Natanu, says dedicated platforms will allow nurses to discuss their challenges openly.

“It’s a current area of interest where we include everyone. Also, when it comes to health access, people should be able to access health services wherever they are, whether in the city or on an island.”

Dr. Natanu stated that in the coming years, they will hold more workshops to prepare healthcare workers to provide services and work effectively in any conditions.

