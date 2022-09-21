Stable climate matters to the Pacific Islanders

[File Photo]

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad, has reminded the global audience that stable climate and safe oceans matter to every Pacific Islander.

He made this comment at the UNGA77 Side-Event on “Ocean Nations – An Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue” emphasising Fiji’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

He urged the other nations to scale up their commitment to climate actions and commit to the net zero target.

In order to create a secure, safe, and sustainable future for the Pacific people, Prasad informed the forum on opportunities for greater cooperation with Fiji and the Pacific.

He adds the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Sasakawa Peace Foundation generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of international scholar-practitioners to enhance partnership worldwide; address common challenges and advance shared interests.

According to Prasad, the only frameworks that matter to Blue Pacific in the geopolitical competition of the present day are those that Blue Pacific creates, accepts, and proposes, such as the “Blue Pacific 2050 Strategy.”