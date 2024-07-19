Climate Change affects marginalized communities

[File Photo]

Climate change can exacerbate existing patterns of discrimination and contribute to new forms of inequality.

This was highlighted by the Regional Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for the Pacific, Heike Alefsen.

Alefsen states that addressing these intersecting challenges requires integrating principles of equity, justice, and inclusion into climate change policies and actions.

She adds that they have noticed that at various times, discrimination triggers violence; therefore, addressing climate change through the lens of social justice can strive towards a more equitable and sustainable future.

“Sometimes we see this increasing discrimination resulting in increasing violence, for example, discrimination and violence against women, children, and others who are most affected by disasters. This is very deplorable.”

Alefen says that there is a lack of legal protection that can strengthen and secure people’s access to basic services.