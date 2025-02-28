Climate change threatens homes in Waicoka

Waicoka in Bau, Tailevu

The village of Waicoka in Bau, Tailevu, stands on the frontlines of climate change, where rising sea levels and extreme weather relentlessly erodes its shoreline and threatens homes.

Village Headman Osea Kiliraki paints a grim picture of the crisis, highlighting the deteriorating state of their community hall, once a place of gathering and refuge, now unsafe due to weakened beams and worsening structural damage.

Kiliraki says that with each passing season, the ocean inches closer, homes weaken, and the future of the village grows more uncertain.

He adds that the unrelenting assault of encroaching tides has left its mark, exposing the harsh reality of climate change for coastal communities like Waicoka.

“The climate change is affecting our village, especially the villagers. A prime example is our village hall, which is no longer safe for meetings on the top floor because its structure has weakened,” Kiliraki says.

To combat the ongoing flooding, the community continues to strengthen the seawall by heightening it, although water keeps encroaching.

The villagers are pleading with relevant authorities to help keep them safe from the rising tides.

Waicoka village has more than 200 villagers and 47 houses and is located in the coastal area of the District of Bau in the Tailevu province.

