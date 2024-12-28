Cleanup underway in Rakiraki

Rakiraki residents have begun cleaning up their areas following heavy rains and flooding that caused damage and left debris behind.

Swastika Naidu, the advisory counselor for Wailevu in Rakiraki, states that community members are coming together to assist with the cleanup efforts.

She adds that floodwaters in all parts of Rakiraki have now receded, allowing residents to begin the cleanup process.

“Oh yes, we have started with the cleaning. I have asked my community to come over so we can start up with the cleaning. Mostly for the roadside where the small bridges and the poolside are being blocked with the, like from the old trees and everything which are blocking. So the community has started with the movement for the cleaning.”

Naidu adds that people in her area have been continuously reminded to remain vigilant, as the forecast predicts rain will continue through Monday.