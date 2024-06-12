Cleanup initiative by Club Wyndham and Nadi Town Council

[Source: Supplied]

The team at Club Wyndham Denarau Island has disposed of 267 kilograms of litter from Wailoaloa Beach in a cleanup.

This is part of its ongoing mission to keep this stretch of beach clean in partnership with the Nadi Town Council.

Sixteen staff conducted the recent clean-up and collected rubbish like empty water bottles, used diapers, food packaging, old clothes and various other debris.



[Source: Supplied]

The Nadi Town Council then transported the collected rubbish to a designated landfill site.

General Manager of Club Wyndham Denarau Island William Work says they are passionate about responsibly stewarding stunning Fijian environment for their guests and future generations.

Work adds that they are committed to sustainable practices and are proud of his team’s dedication to keeping this part of Fiji pristine for our guests and the local community to enjoy.

Wailoaloa Beach is a popular destination for tourists and locals and maintaining the beach’s cleanliness is vital for the health of the marine ecosystem.

Fiji is a renowned tourist destination, consistently attracting visitors from all corners of the globe.

Tourism Fiji reported that the country welcomed a record-breaking 929,740 visitors in 2023, surpassing 2019 figures by four per cent.

Work adds that with this surge in tourism an increased responsibility to act sustainably and manage waste effectively is more necessary than ever.