Clean up campaign in the lead up to Fiji Day

In the lead up to Fiji’s 50th Anniversary, the Nasinu Junior Chamber will carry out a Clean Up campaign on Saturday.

NJC Senior Vice President Rohitesh Chand says this is also part of their community programmes.

The Campaign which will be in the Nasinu area aims to ensure that Fijians live in a clean and healthy environment taking into consideration the crisis at hand.

Article continues after advertisement

Chand says the chamber understands that many Fijians are going through a difficult time and they have offered support in areas of education and youth development.

“What we want to do is not only help people but also going for initiatives which can be sustainable like clean-up campaigns. The first one, we are going to clean up because we are approaching the 50th year celebration for Fiji. And then we are going to venture into educating the public so they can become responsible.”

Meanwhile, the chamber also carried out a blood drive over the weekend.