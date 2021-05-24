Clean-up begins in Ba

Parts of Ba Town are still flooded and this includes the bus stand and market area.

This as a few shop owners started cleaning their shops as floodwaters are slowly receding.

Speaking to FBC News, business owner Rajesh Kumar says the situation wasn’t that bad compared to previous years.

Kumar says business owners are experienced when it comes to flooding and most of them had prepared two days prior.

He says stocks were either moved to another place or at a high point inside the shop.

Kumar adds they are now just cleaning mud from their shops that were brought in by floodwaters.

The majority of the shop owners are hoping to be back in business from tomorrow.

There is also no electricity in Ba as the Western Division has been experiencing power outages since Saturday, while a few areas also don’t have water.