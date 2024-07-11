Clean drinking water brings joy for Nasigasiga village

Twenty-nine households in the village of Nasigasiga, Dreketi, Macuata, now have access to clean drinking water following the successful completion of an ecological purification system by the Ministry of Rural Development and Water Authority of Fiji.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says the $49,000 project has provided a solution to a longstanding issue for Nasigasiga in past years.

He urges villagers to continue working on other village development projects as the government has bigger plans and programs for rural communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“If all participate, we can do greater things; we can do a lot of things. We all hope that the project will bring a lot of happiness to everyone, especially the women and children and the old ones. For a long time, we have been waiting for this.”

Village headman Nacanieli Dakai says with the new water system, children, women, and the elderly will be able to access clean drinking water from the seven steps installed within the village.

The Nasigasiga Water Project is the third and final ecological purification system project commissioned by the governmnet in the Northern Division this year.

This is in line with the government’s aim of achieving SDG 6, which is the provision of clean water and sanitation for all.