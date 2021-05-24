Home

Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 12, 2021 12:45 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Mosese Bulitavu has defended himself against claims that he has betrayed SODELPA supporters.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka yesterday claimed that SODLEPA voters feel betrayed by Bulitavu after he supported Bill 17 and the Budget in parliament.

Bulitavu in response says Gavoka is playing cheap politics, adding that he secured more votes for SODELPA in the 2018 General Election than the Party Leader.

“My voters are stable. They are there and they are supporting me. And I think he is just claiming our votes. Even Rabuka had 77,000 votes and he said I (Gavoka) represent 181,000. From that, he even has lesser votes than me and many other members in the current SODELPA caucus. So it’s a false representation of the numbers that he’s saying that he has and to go back and say honorable Bulitavu has betrayed the voters is very cheap politics. It’s a very cheap shot.”

Gavoka took Bulitavu to court claiming he did not vote along the party line and instead voted in favor of the National budget and the now amended iTaukei Land Trust Act.

However, the matter was thrown out by the Court of Disputed Returns.

Gavoka says he will continue fighting for their voters using all avenues available to him.

 

