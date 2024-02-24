Claims of immigration loopholes

Fiji-based non-governmental organization, Human Dignity Group Executive Officer Dr. Patricia Kailola claims that foreign nationals with false documents have been allowed to work in the country.

Dr Kailola alleges that these are particularly Asian nationals who are taking up work in longline fishing vessels based in Fiji.

She claims that locals have been deprived of work because of this situation as she alleges that the Immigration Department is involved.

Dr. Kailola made the allegations at the Vice Chancellor’s Leadership Seminar at the Fiji National University, Nasinu Campus.

“The Fiji Immigration Department is allowing Asian/Chinese-owned companies to bring in Asian crewmen with false documents to work on our fleets/vessels, on our registered vessels. These are some of the sneaky little loopholes that exist in the fishery”

Meanwhile, questions have already been sent to the Director of Immigration for a response to the claims.