Chand acknowledges Chinese government

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Ministry of Civil Service has welcomed a delegation from the Ministry of Commerce and the Academy for International Business Officials from China.

The Academy coordinates all China-aid training programs implemented by the department of China-aid training.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand acknowledges the Chinese government for the initiative that has benefitted thousands of civil servants throughout the years.

Chand says that this year alone, over 100 civil servants from Fiji travelled to China to participate in selected training programs.

He states that the AIBO Delegation’s visit to Fiji has improved capacity building efforts between the two countries in training and human resource.

Chand adds that Civil Servants who benefitted from AIBO trainings shared their experience on how the program has enhanced their professional development.