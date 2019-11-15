Civil servants have to work smarter says PS

Government Ministries under the leadership of the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan have tailor-made operational plans to suit their respective budgetary allocations.

Karan says now more than ever is the time to work smarter and for staff to economise, to save extra costs.

Apart from the PM’s office, Karan looks after the Ministry of Sugar Industry, Immigration and Foreign Affairs.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he has stressed to civil servants under his portfolio, the importance of working smarter and learn the importance of economizing.

The Permanent Secretary also says their services will not slow down, as they work around the allocations and maintain the work pace.

Karan says the Sugar Ministry will soon introduce a green manure programme for farmers.