CID officers at SODELPA HQ
November 25, 2021 11:17 am
Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are at the Social Democratic Liberal Party Headquarters in Suva this hour.
FBC News understands they are there to take statements in relation to a complaint filed against Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.
MP Mosese Bulitavu had earlier filed a complaint alleging that Gavoka and Duru had submitted falsified documents as evidence in a court case.
FBC News understands investigators have a search warrant for the minutes of a purported management board meeting in August.
CID officers were at the HQ yesterday as well.
