CID officers at SODELPA HQ

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department are at the Social Democratic Liberal Party Headquarters in Suva this hour.

FBC News understands they are there to take statements in relation to a complaint filed against Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

MP Mosese Bulitavu had earlier filed a complaint alleging that Gavoka and Duru had submitted falsified documents as evidence in a court case.

FBC News understands investigators have a search warrant for the minutes of a purported management board meeting in August.

CID officers were at the HQ yesterday as well.