Churches should promote reconciliation: PS

Pita Tagicakirewa

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says there shouldn’t be any rift between the churches, as by virtue they are supposed to promote reconciliation.

His comments come after President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere called for unity among the Christian denominations during the Macuata Provincial Council meeting.

Tagicakirewa says the Liu Liu Ni Yavusa will have to play an important role to resolve this rift, but they need to be supported by their Bose Vanua.

He says the Bose Vanua needs to be held at least once a week so they can discuss these issues.

“The main one used to be the Methodist Church, the mainland churches, Methodist church, the Catholic Church in some villages, the seventh day Adventist Church. But now we have other churches going in. That is freedom under the Constitution. We cannot stop that, and we don’t want to stop it. But it goes back to the issue of coordination.”

Tagicakirewa says the Turaga Ni Koros need to work hand in hand with the Liu Liu Ni Yavusa so they can coordinate better with the various churches.

He is hopeful that the $100 monthly allowance for the chiefs and Turaga Ni Koros will empower them to improve stability at the village level.