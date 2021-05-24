Home

Church seeks clarification on safe return protocols

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 7, 2021 6:23 am

The Methodist Church has questioned whether the safe return to houses of worship protocols will be enforced by government agencies.

Speaking during the Heads of Methodist Divisions awareness programme, Reverend William Powell raised the issue of whether members should comply with all sixteen protocols.

Some of the protocols include a four-metre distance for choir and congregation singing while dancing is prohibited.

“The protocols for the COVID safe operations for houses of worship that are being distributed by the government and the Health Ministry. Can you confirm if point one to point 16 is now part of the law?”

Police Operations Director, SSP Sakeo Ganivatu told the church leaders that the Health Ministry is the proper authority to clarify, as police will only concentrate on monitoring and enforcement.

“The 16 points – they are still working on it right now that is why they are not able to be here today. They might release a statement on it.”

Other protocols include the wearing of masks, the presence of a QR scanner, two-metre distancing and the 70 percent capacity inside the church.

