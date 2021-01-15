Church executives to make a decision

Senior executives of the Assemblies of God church today met with members from the Makoi branch who are unhappy with their pastor.

There was a commotion at the Victory Assemblies of God church in Makoi, Nausori on Sunday as members confronted Pastor Ami Chand and demanded the keys to the church.

They accused him of theft and attempted to have him removed as the head of the church by taking a stand after the service.

Victory AOG branch Secretary Lawrence Nath claims Pastor Chand is abusive towards the congregation, yells at people and is verbally abusive towards small children.

Nath claims the church head office has sent senior executives to get the congregation to forgive Pastor Chand.

He also alleges that these representatives were not willing to listen to their concerns.

“We are just nothing they are not ready to listen to us so what can we do”.

Church executives who were at the meeting earlier today refused to speak to FBC News.

Another meeting is being held at the church in Makoi this evening to try and resolve the situation.