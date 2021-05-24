Christmas on the park returns

The Suva City Council is organizing the return of the Christmas on the Park event.

The lighting of the Christmas tree at the My Suva Park this Friday marks the beginning of this event.

Residents and visitors in the capital city can expect daily activities for the next two weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.

Council Chief Executive, Azam Khan says they are keeping up to date with the current weather updates in case it deteriorates further.

The event is a collaboration between Suva City Council, Vodafone Fiji and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.