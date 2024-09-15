Chinese farmers key to Fiji's agriculture: President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere joined the Fiji’s Chinese community today in celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival and China National Day at the Vineyard Palace in Suva.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere joined the Fiji’s Chinese community today in celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival and China National Day at the Vineyard Palace in Suva.

During the event, he expressed gratitude to the Chinese farming community for their contribution to the development of Fiji’s agriculture sector especially in boosting domestic exports.

In his speech, the President emphasized the importance of family, unity and shared values.

Article continues after advertisement

He wished all families a successful harvest season and acknowledged the hard work of farmers, whose efforts ensure Fijians have access to healthy, locally-grown food.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, he says serves as a reminder of the values that bring people together, such as harmony and mutual respect.

“This festival celebrates the harvest season, and it is a time for family reunion, thanksgiving, and the sharing of joy and prosperity. We acknowledge the Chinese farming community here today.”

Ratu Wiliame states that the Chinese community has been an integral part of the country’s multicultural landscape.

He also recognized their contributions to the country’s cultural and economic development.

As the Moon Festival coincides with China National Day, Ratu Wiliame reflected on the long-standing friendship between Fiji and China.

He acknowledged the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to its close and respectful relationship with China.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian emphasized the significance of the festival, describing it as a time for family reunion, thanksgiving, and sharing prosperity.

He praised the Chinese farming community for their role in ensuring a steady supply of locally grown produce in Fiji.

“The bright moon witnessed China’s development. Over the past 75 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, tremendous changes have taken place in China. People are living a happier life.”

Ambassador Zhou also took the opportunity to reflect on China’s progress over the past 75 years.

He highlighted the economic and social advancements, including the lifting of nearly one billion people out of poverty and the establishment of the world’s largest education, social security and healthcare systems.

He acknowledged that while China has faced environmental challenges, including pollution, significant steps have been taken to address these issues.

Initiatives like planting large-scale forests and tackling pollution have led to improvements, particularly in major cities like Beijing.

Chinese Association President Jenny Seeto also spoke at the event.

She stressed the historical importance of the Chinese community in Fiji, noting that 2025 will mark the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese settlers in the country.

While small in number, Seeto states that the Chinese community has played a vital role in Fiji’s development and continues to shape the country’s social and economic fabric.