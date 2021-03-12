China assures support for Fiji

Over the years China has carried out a number of aid programs and concessional loan projects in Fiji.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Qian bo says some of these projects include the refurbishment of the Navua Hospital, the Nadarivatu Hydropower Station, low-cost housing and public rental housing projects.

Bo says the China-Fiji cooperation is benefiting all Fijians and is playing a vital role in Fiji’s poverty reduction.

“You are all quite aware that over the last decade’s China and Fiji enjoyed an excellent relationship. China has done a lot in terms of infrastructure and capacity building and areas of capacity building to help our friends in Fiji to develop.”

Bo has assured that China will continue to implement projects that will help Fiji develop its economy and improve people’s livelihood.