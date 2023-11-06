Children in the north being used for drug trade

The Labasa town

The Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, has expressed deep concerns over the growing prevalence of drug-related activities in the country, with individuals turning to this perilous path in pursuit of quick income.

According to the police, drug-related cases increased from 725 in 2022 to 966 so far this year, with 180 cases alone recorded in the District of Labasa.

Tabuya has also expressed disgust at the exploitation of children, who are being drawn into the dangerous trade of peddling illegal substances and drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that the ease of drugs coming in and out of the country and getting produced here is getting easier. People are finding that as an alternative means for a quick buck and quick money but it is very destructive.”

Tabuya says the government has to strengthen mental health services, to divert people from resorting to the use of illegal drugs as a coping mechanism.

Fiji Police Force Chief of Planning, Research and Doctrines, Aporosa Lutunauga says a wide range of illegal drugs now prevalent in the Northern Division, stressing the urgent need to tackle the issue.

Lutunauga says they have strengthened their capabilities through a narcotics team and K-9 unit based at the Labasa Police Station, to help address the persisting issue of illegal drug trade in the Northern Division.