Children arrested for breaching curfew

The Fiji Police Force is calling on parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and know their whereabouts at night.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says they have noticed that some children were also arrested for breach of curfew restrictions.

Tudravu says over the past 48 hours, 20 people were arrested for breaching curfew.

14 cases were recorded on Saturday from 11 pm to 4 am Sunday.

Tudravu says 13 are alcohol-related while a 14-year-old boy was found loitering along the Vatuwaqa area.

Two threatened police officers and were charged with one count each of criminal intimidation and one count of resisting arrests.

They were produced in court this afternoon.

Six cases were recorded from 11 pm yesterday to 4am today

Two people were found loitering at the Balawa cemetery in Lautoka while a 40-year-old man was found loitering and drunk in the Vatukoula area.

The Northern Division recorded three cases whereby three men in their 20’s were found drunk in Taveuni.