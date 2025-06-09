Chiefs urged to lead Fiji's fight against drugs

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu has called on all i-Taukei traditional leaders to spearhead responses to the escalating drug crisis and other modern challenges, positioning chiefs as frontline defenders of community structure in a rapidly changing Fiji.

Vasu directly linked traditional leaders to addressing Fiji’s drug epidemic, which chiefs and officials warn threatens iTaukei society itself.

He also highlighted the enduring role of traditional institutions like the Great Council of Chiefs that can play a role in supporting the chiefs with the battle against drugs in rural communities and maritime islands.

“Strong traditional leadership is not merely a reflection of the past. It continues to serve as front-line governance and the foundations of community protection.”

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Ongoing reforms include parliamentary scrutiny of the Rights of Indigenous People Bill 2025 and amendments to iTaukei Affairs Tikina and Village Council Regulations 1996 to combat drugs and social pressures.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs remains committed to advancing the well-being of the iTaukei people reinforcing outcomes over rhetoric as the true measure of leadership.

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