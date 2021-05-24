Chief hails election of Tui Macuata as Head of State

The Tui Nadogo has praised the election of their paramount chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as the new Head of State.

Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali says Ratu Wiliame is the first Tui Macuata to be elected to the Presidency, making the Vanua o Caumatalevu proud.

Ratu Ilisaniti says the Presidency is not an easy position to hold as it comes with roles and responsibilities, adding the people of Nadogo will support him wholeheartedly.

He adds the support of the Vanua will be paramount to help the Tui Macuata in his duty as President.

The Tui Nadogo told FBC News, the Tui Macuata called the chiefs personally to inform them of the election.

Ratu Ilisaniti is now awaiting the Bose Vanua to be convened for the election of a new Tui Macuata.