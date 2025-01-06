Chew announces plans

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has announced his plans to retire later this year.

In an interview this morning, Chew revealed that he is entitled to five months of leave, which he intends to take before his retirement.

Emphasizing the need for rest, he expressed his desire to take a break prior to stepping down.

Chew’s retirement will coincide with the appointment of Rusiate Tudravu, who is set to assume the role of Commissioner of Police in February.