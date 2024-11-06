Chef Lance Seeto remembered as Fiji’s culinary storyteller

Families, friends, and close relatives of Chef Lance Seeto gathered at the Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu to reflect on his journey and pay their last respects.

Delivering his eulogy, McDonald’s Managing Director Marc McElrath says that people remembered Chef Seeto not just of the food he prepared but of the warmth, passion, and creativity he brought to every aspect of his life and to the people of Fiji.

He states that Chef Lance was not just a chef but a storyteller, a teacher, friend, and mentor to many people.

MacElrath believes that through his food, he shares tales of his heritage, his travels, and his love for the ingredients that graced the many kitchens he worked in.

He adds that Chef Lance had an incredible ability to transform simple ingredients into something magical, captivating our taste buds and bringing joy to our hearts and

His culinary creations were a reflection of his bold and colourful personality, full of life and deeply satisfying.

Chef Seeto is survived by his parents and two sisters.