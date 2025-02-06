Charges dropped against one in robbery case

[ FilePhoto ]

A nolle prosequi has been against one of the accused charged in relation to a robbery at Alison Supermarket in Laucala Beach last December.

The state indicated that they will not continue the matter against 51-year-old Sosiveta Raura.

Raura was charged together with 43-year-old Leone Lesumailepanoni with four counts each of robbery.

The state will continue proceedings against Lesumailepanoni.

His bail application matter was called yesterday.

The state objected to his bail application while the defence requested further time.

The matter has been adjourned to next Thursday for bail consideration and to decide whether the substantive matter will be remitted to the Magistrates Court or remain before the High Court.