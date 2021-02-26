Home

Channel silt traps installed at Davuilevu Subdivision

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 27, 2021 10:25 am
Housing Authority Chief Executive, Robert Sen.

The contractors of Davuilevu Subdivision development have faced a lot of challenges.

As a result, they had to make amendments to the engineering design due to silting as a result of continuous heavy rain.

Housing Authority Chief Executive, Robert Sen, says changes in the design have been made to ensure there is no risk of flooding in the future.

Sen says they have taken preventative measures to install channel silt traps at the site.

“The weather pattern has changed a lot so there was a need for engineering design changes to this compared to when the project was approved in 2017.”

The Housing Authority obtained a development lease from the Methodist Church of Fiji on February 27th in 2017.

The scheme was prepared in-house by the Housing Authority team.

