Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health recorded 52 new COVID infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

There are two COVID-19 deaths to report for the 29th of July, 2021.

Both are from the Central Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the deaths are being reported today due to the delay in the issuance of the official death certificates.

The first COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Suva who died at home.

The second COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Suva who also died at home.

There have been 10 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 592 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 590 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Doctor Fong says there have been 17 new recoveries to since the last update, which means that there are now 13,045 active cases.

There have been 50,737 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded 50,807 COVID infections since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 36,724 recoveries.