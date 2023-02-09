Catholic leader calls for unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] with the Archbishop Loy Chong at the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conference in Oceania at Pearl Resort [Photo: Supplied]

The head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the church is adamant about having a constructive relationship with the government.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka attended the Federation of Catholic Bishops Conference in Oceania at Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Archbishop Loy Chong says the Catholic Church plays an integral part in Fijian society and will continue to support the lives and dignity of all people.

Archbishop Loy Chong [Photo: Supplied]

He adds that Christians in Fiji want to work with the government to pursue policies that can improve the lives of all people.

The Archbishop described Rabuka’s leadership trend as inspiring and it is the type of leadership the church is encouraging.



Archbishop Loy Chong says leaders should be able to listen to each other and the people.

He also emphasized that leaders must continue to seek justice and peace.



