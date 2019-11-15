Catholic Church yet to comment on claims of alleged sexual abuse

Head of the Catholic Church of Fiji Archbishop Father Peter Loy Chong is yet to comment on claims of any sexual abuse cases against children within the Catholic Church.

TV 1 News in New Zealand had last night reported that it investigated claims of historic sexual abuse against children in Fiji within the church.

The Media outlet claimed to have spoken to Fijian victims who are alleged to have suffered at the hands of catholic priests, brothers and teachers.

TV 1 News reported that the allegations were carried out by NZ priests and other religious perpetrators who were moved to the Pacific.

It is alleged there were decades of alleged abuse, deceit and cover up.

While speaking to TV 1 News, Father Perter Loy Chong says there has not been any reports of such allegations of abusing children.

The Archbishop adds that the church has a sexual abuse guideline which defines the process when something is reported or when someone presents an allegation.