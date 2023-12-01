CATD tackles graduate unemployment

[Source: Facebook]

The Center for Appropriate Technology and Development admits that a lack of pathway to employment has resulted in many graduates not finding employment.

This was highlighted by Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu while speaking at a graduation ceremony yesterday.

The technical institute comes under the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Article continues after advertisement

Vasu says the institute has now taken steps to address this issue, one of which is graduates receiving white card certificates from the Australian Pacific Technical College.

“At CATD we have realized the previous difficulties of not having proper holistic employment pathway for our graduating students. Many graduates in the past have gone back to their village with no prearrange opportunities to practice their acquired skills.”

Vasu has also revealed that the institute in Nadave, Tailevu, will pilot the new green TVET curriculum.

He says the government is hoping that CATD is accredited as the provider of this qualification to progress to a national qualification.

The Minister adds next year, the CATD will be offering national qualifications, and students will be eligible to be sponsored by TSLS based on their offer letters.

He says the scholarship is a grant, not a loan, so CATD students will no longer be burdened with having to pay school fees.