Care for the vulnerable: Tabuya

Men and youths have been urged to look after children, women, persons living with disabilities and senior citizens during this rainy season.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya says with the adverse weather forecast for this weekend, all Fijians are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

She advised people to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving their personal belongings and other assets to higher ground or to their nearest evacuation centres, should the need arise.

Tabuya says the Ministry will assist the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Fiji Meteorological Service to continue to provide advice to children, women, and persons with disabilities during this rainy season.

Meanwhile, the Minister also conveyed her heartfelt sympathy to families in New Zealand affected by recent flooding.