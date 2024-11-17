Call for establishment of evacuation center

Qoma Island in Tailevu

Villagers of Qoma Island in Tailevu are calling on the government to assist in the construction of an evacuation center to ensure the safety and protection of the village.

This as Fiji enters the cyclone season.

The request has been made by community leaders and villagers who have raised concerns about the limited capacity of current evacuation options on the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News, 74-year-old villager Sailasa Naisele emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that the small hill currently designated as an evacuation site is inadequate for the entire population of Qoma Island.

“This island has a little slope that is insufficient to support everyone. We will be well protected by an evacuation facility on the large island.”

Naisele added that the villagers have been requesting the establishment of an evacuation center for over two decades but have seen no progress despite numerous appeals.

Qoma Village Headman Joeli Cagica pointed out that the lack of formal land registration on the larger island is hindering potential development for the village.

“For the benefit of community development, we have been requesting that the landowners register the land on the large island as part of the village border; development will only be possible within registered boundaries.”

Qoma Island, like many other rural and island communities, faces challenges in ensuring the safety and resilience of its population during extreme weather events.