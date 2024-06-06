Cabinet endorses Narcotics Strategy

[Source: Drug Free Kids]

The government has taken a decisive step in combating narcotics with the endorsement of the National Counter Narcotics Strategy 2023 – 2028.

Key focus areas under the strategy include reducing demand for narcotics, reducing supply, reducing harm, legislative reform, data collection, analysis and information sharing, establishment of a drug addiction treatment center, and partnership, coordination and international co-operation.

The strategy will be implemented through close collaboration between government agencies, representatives from the private sector, civil society organizations including faith-based organizations, non-governmental organizations, the media, and academic institutions.

The cabinet has also approved the establishment of the Fiji Counter Narcotics Bureau, an independent institution under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.

This new bureau will play a pivotal role in law enforcement, investigations, prosecutions, intelligence gathering, and public awareness campaigns in collaboration with key agencies.

Cabinet also approved the development of a Fiji Counter Narcotics Bureau Bill to empower the roles and functions of the Bureau.

The draft Bill will be considered by Cabinet following the necessary consultation process, before it is tabled in Parliament.