Cabinet endorses drug rehab center at FCS

The cabinet has approved the establishment of a drug rehabilitation centre within the Fiji Corrections Service.

This center will ensure that targeted interventions are provided for drug offenders and an opportunity for them to reform.

Through this center the government hopes to successfully reintegrate offenders into the communities.

The drug rehabilitation program in the centre will comply with standards set by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.