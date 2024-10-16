Business event aims to boost local economic growth

[Source: Vecteezy]

Japan is planning to host a business event this month in Fiji that will create opportunities for local businesses to connect with Japanese companies.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says businesses in Fiji are invited to participate alongside twenty Japanese companies.

Michii adds this initiative is led by the Japanese Ministry of Trade and Economy in collaboration with the Pacific Islands Forum.

“So, we hope we can provide a good opportunity for them to get connected with Fiji or countries in the Pacific, and to come up with a new business model.”

Michii says that one of the major challenges Fiji faces is its market size and connectivity, which can limit the ability of local businesses to compete effectively in a global market.

He adds that through this event, they are committed to focusing on new technological advancements that will enhance business operations, improve efficiency, and attract new investments to drive economic growth in the region.