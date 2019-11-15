Bus operators are facing difficulties: FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says bus companies are finding it difficult to operate.

Chief executive, Joel Abraham says the commission has checked finances of many operators and it shows they are facing financial difficulties.

Abraham says over the years, cost of living has increased but the last bus fare review was done eleven years ago.

“Of course the industry has come forward and said that they are struggling. We have seen their struggles. The industry indeed is struggling, I will confirm that. The question is what should be the quantum of relief that needs to be fairly assessed. That is where we are at the process and we will not be rushed into it.”

Abraham says the commission is looking into the best alternatives and options at the moment.

” Everybody needs to understand that public transportation is important in Fiji and it must be affordable. At the same time businesses should also get a fair return. The balancing act is a difficult part and to come out with a model that will ensure this is captured is one of our top priorities.”

In a release earlier last week, the FBOA had stated that due to the high cost of running a bus company, Dominion Transport Company was finding it difficult to operate.

The release also said that as a result, the bus company was intending to cease operations.

The company is still in operation.