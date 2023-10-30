Bus driver in fatal accident granted bail

Ronal Vikash Nair [left] escorted by police

The bus driver involved in a fatal accident in Suva last Thursday has been released on bail.

21-year-old Ronal Vikash Nair was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death.

The accident along Victoria Parade at a pedestrian crossing claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Nair was released on strict bail conditions, and there was no objection from the prosecution.



Ronal Vikash Nair [2nd from left, face covered]

He was released on a cash bond of $1,000, a non-cash bond of another $1,000, and two sureties.

The magistrate ordered that Nair report to the Nakasi Police Station beginning this Saturday.

He was told not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, and a stop-departure order has been issued against him.

He will take his plea on December 18.