Bus tumbles, driver escapes injury

The driver of a Pacific Bus is counting his lucky stars after escaping serious injuries when the bus he was driving tumbled along Edinburgh Drive in Suva.
FBC News spoke to the man who says he lost control of the bus he was driving however he is safe and there were no passengers on board.
The man was driving to Suva City through Ediunbrugh Drive, Police are at the scene and are now directing traffic.
