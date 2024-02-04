Bus accident lands two in hospital

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Two people have been taken to Sigatoka Hospital for treatment following a serious accident at Malevu Village in Sigatoka this morning.

Police say at around 8.00am, a bus travelling from Suva to Lautoka with 15 passengers lost control, veered off the road, hit a lamp post and landed into the drain.

One of the passengers got injured.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result of the collision, a section of the lamp post propelled towards a neighbouring house, breaking through the roof upon impact.



[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The incident involved an object falling through into the house and injured one family member.

Fortunately, the remaining passengers were unharmed and managed to board another bus to reach their destination.

Investigation into the incident continues.