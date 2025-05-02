Budget targets Police restructuring

The reform of the Fiji Police Force will be a key focus in the upcoming financial year, with the aim of right-sizing the organisation so it can effectively carry out its mission.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, who stated that this issue has been outstanding for some time.

He adds that the reforms will ensure police officers are well-trained and adequately supported.

Naivalurua says that modern police work focuses on being proactive, ensuring law and order, protecting property, and keeping people safe in their homes and communities.

“There is a need to ensure that the police force is well-equipped and resourced to effectively carry out its work. This is another major area of concern. In today’s policing, it’s all about making sure we carry out the forward-facing aspects of our work effectively. That means doing the proactive part of our job well.”

Naivalurua adds that submissions have been made to the Ministry of Finance, and consultations will follow.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that in the upcoming budget, the focus will be on areas that need immediate support.

“As I said, as a government, we’ve done a lot in the last two years, but much still remains to be done. The next budget will be focused on making a much more concerted effort to address some of those fundamental issues.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Policing is also working closely with bilateral partners to fill gaps, especially in areas where they are unable to secure necessary funding from the national budget.

