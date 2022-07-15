AG to deliver National Budget at 8pm

Fiji’s 2022-2023 National Budget will be announced tonight.

The budget for the new financial year is scheduled to be delivered by the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at 8pm.

Sayed-Khaiyum had said that the budget would be premised on the post COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The debate on the budget by Parliament would be held one week after today’s budget announcement.

This budget will need to be approved on July 29th in order for it to come into effect from August 1st.

Fijians can watch the minister’s budget speech live on FBC TV.