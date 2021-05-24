Home

Taxi bases scrapped, open taxi ranks to be introduced

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 16, 2021 8:16 pm

Municipal taxi bases and stands will be removed.

As announced by the Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, they will be replaced with a new concept of ‘open taxi ranks’, which will allow taxis to operate more freely and efficiently within their zones.

Sayed-Khaiyum says with the removal of municipal taxi bases and stands, they will also be removing the various base, stand and station fees that public service vehicle permit holders currently pay.

He says it will be replaced with an annual PSV Levy paid for by all PSV permit holders except rental permit holders and those who have paid these fees already will be reimbursed.

The new PSV Levy will be collected and placed in a specific trust fund that will be used for the development and maintenance of PSV bases, stands and stations.

