Stronger and bold budget: SCGF

The continued support for the sugar industry in the 2021-22 National Budget is appreciated during this difficult time says the Sugarcane Growers Fund.

Chief Executive, Raj Sharma says the guaranteed price of $85 for 2021 and this season has gone well with farmers and the lenders as well.

He says the subsidy for fertilizer, cane access roads, sugarcane development assistance, weedicide subsidy, and new farmer assistance is also welcomed.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says the most important point raised in the budget is the outlook of the sugar industry and the alternative livelihood for farmers as the world market price of sugar is not good.

He adds that it is good to note that one million dollars have been considered for this sort of project.

Sharma says the Fund invites investors, especially those in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and even the sugar cane farmers to see other supportive crops that have a market in Fiji as import substitutes.

He also welcomed the allocation of $6.9million for the Committee for Better Utilization of Land and the Government’s Job support program.

Sharma says SCGF took advantage of employing six staff under this program and currently has three of them.