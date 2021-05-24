Polystyrene products banned from next month

The ban on the use of polystyrene products commonly known as styrofoam will come into effect from next month.

The government says this entails a complete ban on the import, export and use of Polystyrene and also a raw material used to make Polystyrene products.

It says a well-planned and phased approach was taken by banning imports and exports of the product from January this year as well as a seven month grace period for local manufacturers and retailers to adapt their businesses to operations without polystyrene.

The government says the Polystyrene Ban will help curb the pollution in Fiji’s waterways, oceans and environment.