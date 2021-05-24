Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

Over 7,000 social welfare recipients removed

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 28, 2021 4:25 pm

Over 7,000 recipients from different social welfare programmes were removed from the beneficiary list.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwai says this was after the Recertification programme was done to review all the recipients under the different schemes of the ministry and have noted that these recipients are not eligible.

Vuniwaqa says the new allocation from the 2021/2022 National Budget will help the Ministry continue to support eligible recipients.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Ministry will continue to review case files to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are actually receiving allowances. I assure social welfare beneficiaries that their entitlements will not be affected in this new budget. The ministry’s budget is going towards other governments programmes that have the same aim of living no one behind during this trying times.”

Vuniwaqa says the Poverty Benefit Scheme that currently assisting 25,000 households has been allocated $36m.

The Care and Protection Allowance caters for eight thousand households and the allowance depends on the number of dependents per household.

The social pension scheme is allocated $55.3m where 45,000 recipients are currently under this scheme from the ages 65 years and over and receives $100 monthly.

More than 52,000 senior citizens and people with disabilities continue with the government bus fare initiative.

Food vouchers for rural pregnant mother’s allocation stands at $1.2m.

Over eight thousand people with disabilities are currently receiving an allowance under the Disability Scheme which allocates $10.7m.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.