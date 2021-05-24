No pay cuts for civil servants

There will be no reduction for civil servants salaries.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this in his budget address saying this however, will be revised after six months.

He says teachers will continue to get full salaries despite school being halted because of the pandemic.

He says these are being done to keep teachers and ensure they are ready to go the extra mile when schools reopens.

He says some civil servants who have been staying home will also continue to receive full pay.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is committed to making the civil service a premier employment of choice in the country.

He says a good number of civil servants are working hard to maintain government services especially during this latest outbreak and they should not and will not see their salaries reduced.

The Minister for Economy says there continue to be freeze on hiring for new positions in the civil service except for the Ministry of Health, Communications and the Fiji Police.

Meanwhile, he says in six months civil servants salaries will be carefully reviewed in the event borders do not open and the economy not showing measured signs of revival.

He says it’s been over a year since no serious cut in salaries however that commitment does hinge on government revenues been restored within six months and it depends on more people being vaccinated.